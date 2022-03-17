Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $126.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.38. 690,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

