Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:EHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,072. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
