Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,072. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

