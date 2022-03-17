Western Financial Corporation Buys 928 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

