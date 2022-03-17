Western Financial Corporation Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $522,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $396.76 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.42 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.60 and its 200-day moving average is $418.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

