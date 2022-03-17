Western Financial Corporation Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

