Western Financial Corporation Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.86.

NYSE WSM opened at $152.45 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

