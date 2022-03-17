Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAB. Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

WAB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,920. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.43 and a 52 week high of $99.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

