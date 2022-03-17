Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

