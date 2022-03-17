WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

