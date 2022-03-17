Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.24. The company had a trading volume of 846,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $184.30 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.64.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

