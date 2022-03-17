Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.86. 8,031,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

