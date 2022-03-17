Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

NYSE:DE traded up $17.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,109. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $407.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

