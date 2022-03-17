Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.09. 4,165,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,251. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

