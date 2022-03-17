Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $157.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,097. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of -207.30 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

