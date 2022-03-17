Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.92. 381,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

