Whole Earth Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,015 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,625% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

FREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

