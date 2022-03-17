Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

WLDN opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $343.21 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

