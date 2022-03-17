Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WMB opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

