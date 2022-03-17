Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.60. 209,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,340,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

