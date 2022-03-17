Wing (WING) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

