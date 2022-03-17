Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIT. CLSA raised Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 213,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after buying an additional 419,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

