WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

