WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 881,270 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.88.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

