Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 139,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 134,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Worksport in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Worksport in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worksport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

