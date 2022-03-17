World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 8,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 423,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INT shares. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,064,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,068,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

