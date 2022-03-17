WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.27.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.