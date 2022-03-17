WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$187.79.

Shares of WSP opened at C$167.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$117.97 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$164.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

