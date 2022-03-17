W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.56

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.25. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 34,324 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $609.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,833 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

