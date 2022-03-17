X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 355,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 981,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

