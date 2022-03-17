Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

