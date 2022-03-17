XMON Price Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One XMON coin can now be bought for $25,239.93 or 0.61836975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $37.73 million and $3.23 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.05 or 0.06867370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,827.78 or 1.00026681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041138 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.