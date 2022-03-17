Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

XPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

XPOF stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

