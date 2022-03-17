XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%.

NASDAQ XSPA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $121,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

