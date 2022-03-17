Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

