Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397,898. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

