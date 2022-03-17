Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. Ecovyst posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECVT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 31,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,745. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

