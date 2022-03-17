Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 398,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294,874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KemPharm by 630.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 239,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

