Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

PLYA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $66,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,347 shares of company stock worth $2,030,551. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 385,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

