Zacks: Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.09 billion and the highest is $10.43 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.97. 2,064,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average is $191.42. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.