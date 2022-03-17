Zacks: Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to announce $163.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $172.60 million. Oil States International posted sales of $125.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $722.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.10 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $826.27 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

