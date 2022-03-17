Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,420. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $17,878,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $11,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

