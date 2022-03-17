Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $20.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $27.87 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $16.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $138.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $178.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Barclays dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.93. 42,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

