Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). MediaAlpha posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $14.70. 815,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,533. The company has a market capitalization of $895.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.39. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $59.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

