Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will report sales of $116.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $102.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $508.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.70 million to $518.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $581.85 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 1,641,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,302. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.