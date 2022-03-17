Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.27 million to $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $265.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 652,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran acquired 45,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

