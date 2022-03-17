Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.44). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,220. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.