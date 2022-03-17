Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.20 Million

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $258.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. 167,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,420. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

