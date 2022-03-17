Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,046. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

