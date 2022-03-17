Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE SBSW opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after purchasing an additional 168,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 411,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.