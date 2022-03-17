Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Strong Sell

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $633.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 118,694 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.